Royal Bank of Canada Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.19.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.35.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

