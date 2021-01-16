Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Underperform

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.