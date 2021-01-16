Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 4,836 ($63.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,735.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,525.54. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

