Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $220.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

