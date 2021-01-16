Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $3.81 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 28,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,211. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $179.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

