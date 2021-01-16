Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 844 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after buying an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. 1,877,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,662. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

