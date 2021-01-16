Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,683 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,565 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.