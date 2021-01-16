Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 450 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 184.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 241,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 1,413,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,462. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.