Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.74. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.41.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

