Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 81,874 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $91.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

