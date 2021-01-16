Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after buying an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $23.70 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,200 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 125,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,687.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $104,434.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,963.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.