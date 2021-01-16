Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,952 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period.

RODM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,614. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

