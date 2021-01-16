Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 406,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. 3,939,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

