Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,595 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,766,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL opened at $43.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.