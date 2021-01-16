Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 492.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 615,978 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after buying an additional 281,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

