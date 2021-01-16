Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 8,558 Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period.

Shares of DFP opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

