Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,335,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 16.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

