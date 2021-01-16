Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

