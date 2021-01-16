Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Roku to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $408.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.04 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $425.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after acquiring an additional 333,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

