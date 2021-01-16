Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) (CVE:RRS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) (CVE:RRS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.03.

Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:RRS)

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

