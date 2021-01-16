Rodney Clemente Sells 37,447 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.51. 212,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,151. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

