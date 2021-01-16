Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.48. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

