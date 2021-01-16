Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Roche by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

