Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
