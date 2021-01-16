Robert W. Baird Increases Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $53.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,893,000 after buying an additional 228,223 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,225,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after buying an additional 241,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after buying an additional 71,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 322,192 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

