Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $23.17 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $330,955.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

