Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.68

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 175242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. Analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.