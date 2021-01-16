Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $25.78 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

