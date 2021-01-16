Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,946 ($77.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £74.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,609.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,930.39.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

