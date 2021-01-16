Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,946 ($77.68) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,609.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,930.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

