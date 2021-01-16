Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 4,347,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,286,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 309,700 shares of company stock valued at $218,102 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

