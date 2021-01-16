Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of RELL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,450. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.