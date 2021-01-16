RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RiceBran Technologies worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 550,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

