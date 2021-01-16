Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $7.14. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 278,904 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

