Rewardiqa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $364,886.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $47.48 million and approximately $364,886.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Rewardiqa token can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00012777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00104889 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000134 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00340686 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012333 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a token. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.