ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

