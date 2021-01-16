Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 63,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.