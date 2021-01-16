Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $10.89. Revlon shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 204,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Revlon by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Revlon in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Revlon by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.