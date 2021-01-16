Reviewing Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) & Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and Genworth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Genworth Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genworth Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Genworth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.96 $14.50 million N/A N/A Genworth Financial $8.10 billion 0.19 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Genworth Financial -1.26% 1.12% 0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Genworth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Genworth Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products; and service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes variable annuity, variable life insurance, and corporate-owned life insurance, as well as funding agreements. The company distributes its products and services through employer groups and directly to customers through its internal sales team. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

