REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Insider Christopher M. Daniels Buys 5,500 Shares

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 407,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,448. The company has a market cap of $580.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in REV Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

