Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 177,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

