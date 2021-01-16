Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 395,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

