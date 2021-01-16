Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.