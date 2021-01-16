Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

