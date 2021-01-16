Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 422 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

