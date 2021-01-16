Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

REZI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 1,090,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

