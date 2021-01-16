Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Southern Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.66 on Friday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

