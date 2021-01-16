Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fast Retailing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

FRCOY stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $91.60.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

