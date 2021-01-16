Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

