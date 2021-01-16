Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

RUN stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 36,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $2,137,464.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock worth $106,374,241. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.