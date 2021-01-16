Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nikon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Nikon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.07 million.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.